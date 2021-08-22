Boulder City Council
SPECIAL MEETING
Tuesday, August 31
8:00 a.m. • City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call
New Business:
1. Resolution #2021-10 Adopting certified mill levy and additional levies for FY21/22
2. Resolution #2021-11 Adopting final budget for FY21/22
3. Resolution #2021-12 Establishing wages & salaries for City employees for FY21/22
4. Council discussion & determination on effective date for pay increases. Proposed effective date: pay period start date of 09/04/21
