Boulder City Council

SPECIAL MEETING

Monday, August 30

6:30 p.m. • City Hall

 

Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call

     

New Business: 

1. Public Hearing:  FY 2021-2022 preliminary budget

2. Council discussion & determination on mill levy calculations & cash 

3. Discussion & possible determination on law enforcement agreement with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

