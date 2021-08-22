Boulder City Council
SPECIAL MEETING
Monday, August 30
6:30 p.m. • City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call
New Business:
1. Public Hearing: FY 2021-2022 preliminary budget
2. Council discussion & determination on mill levy calculations & cash
3. Discussion & possible determination on law enforcement agreement with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.