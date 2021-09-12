Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, September 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business: None
New Business:
1. Public hearing -Present & discuss alternatives identified in Morrison Maierle’s Water System Preliminary Engineering Report
2. Discussion & Council determination on lease agreement with the Boulder Elementary School District
3. First reading of ordinance #2021-02 for adoption of the new City of Boulder Code Book
4. Revisit the schedule for the council’s draft revisions of City ordinances
5. Discussion & Council determination on bulk water sale rates
6. Discussion & Council determination on Code Enforcement Officer job description & advertising area(s)
7. Discussion & Council determination on proposed budget plan for the City of Boulder’s national allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds
8. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-15 Amending resolution #2021-11 adopting FY21/22 budget
9. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-19 Amending the BarSAA program project
10. Discussion & Council determination on lot line readjustment of 5 city lots to 4 city lots located on W. Leslie
11. Discussion & Council determination on CV Cleaning proposal for cleaning of City offices and public restrooms
12. Discussion & Council determination on Cemetery Advisory Committee proposed update of By-Laws
13. Discussion & Council determination on Chamber of Commerce’s request to replace sign stand at Veteran’s Park
14. Discussion & Council determination on destruction of records
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: October 18, 2021.
