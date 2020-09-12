Boulder City Council Agenda

Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. 

Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.  

Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573

    Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.     

     Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk

     Correspondence

     Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee

     Old Business: 

1. Discussion & Council determination on Release of Right of Way Easement between City and Town Pump

2. Discussion & Council determination on public restroom hours & deposit for use

 

    New Business: 

1. Discussion & Council determination on Ordinance 2020-02 Repealing sections 3.04.020, 3.04.030, & 3.04.040 of Chapter 3.04 Perpetual Care Fund

2. Discussion & Council determination on MOU between City, Town Pump & Skytop Ranch

3. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2020-07 Amending FY19/20 Budget

4. Review, discussion & Council determination on Annexation Policy

a) Council determination on Resolution #2020-08 Establishing a Service Plan for Future Annexations

5. Discussion & Council determination of Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study

a) Recommendation from Planning Board

b) Letter from MDT Rail, Transit & Planning Division

c) Public comment

d) Resolution #2020-13 Adopting the Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study

6. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2020-14 Determining Salaries & Compensation for City Employees and Elected Officials

7. Discussion & Council determination on JHS School Resource Officer agreement for 20/21 school year

8. Discuss & resolve conflict of interest issue

9. Discussion & Council determination on Authorizing Perna to process ACH files

10. Discussion & Council determination on purchasing Black Mtn. UB-ACH program

11. Discussion & Council determination on City Court record destruction

12. Review & discuss any MDC Action(s) needed by Council

.

    Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: October 19, 2020.

