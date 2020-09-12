Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, September 21, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on Release of Right of Way Easement between City and Town Pump
2. Discussion & Council determination on public restroom hours & deposit for use
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on Ordinance 2020-02 Repealing sections 3.04.020, 3.04.030, & 3.04.040 of Chapter 3.04 Perpetual Care Fund
2. Discussion & Council determination on MOU between City, Town Pump & Skytop Ranch
3. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2020-07 Amending FY19/20 Budget
4. Review, discussion & Council determination on Annexation Policy
a) Council determination on Resolution #2020-08 Establishing a Service Plan for Future Annexations
5. Discussion & Council determination of Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study
a) Recommendation from Planning Board
b) Letter from MDT Rail, Transit & Planning Division
c) Public comment
d) Resolution #2020-13 Adopting the Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study
6. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2020-14 Determining Salaries & Compensation for City Employees and Elected Officials
7. Discussion & Council determination on JHS School Resource Officer agreement for 20/21 school year
8. Discuss & resolve conflict of interest issue
9. Discussion & Council determination on Authorizing Perna to process ACH files
10. Discussion & Council determination on purchasing Black Mtn. UB-ACH program
11. Discussion & Council determination on City Court record destruction
12. Review & discuss any MDC Action(s) needed by Council
.
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: October 19, 2020.
