Monday, October 19, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. 2nd Reading on Ordinance 2020-02 Repealing sections 3.04.020, 3.04.030 & 3.04.040 of Chapter 3.04 Perpetual Care Fund
2. Discussion & Council determination on MOU between City, Town Pump & Skytop Ranch
New Business:
1. Discussion & action on correspondence from Dept. of Commerce
2. Discussion & potential action on BTAC Marketing Committee 2021 Work Plan
3. Public hearing on Petition to Vacate & Discontinue Portion of Potts Street
4. Discussion & Council determination on Petition to Vacate & Discontinue Portion of Potts Street
5. Discussion & action on DPHHS MOU water & sewer fees at the Montana Development Center
6. Discussion & Council determination on establishing a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) fund in the water and sewer funds
7. Discussion & Council determination on septic for lot located on the corner of East St. and 2nd Avenue
8. Information & update on CDBG grant regarding Well #3
9. Discussion & Council determination on zoning permit for Town Pump
10. Discussion & Council determination on resolution 2020-15 authorizing agents to purchase from MT Property Surplus
11. Discussion & Council determination on Policy for placing signs in Veteran’s Park
12. Discussion & Council determination on CemSites Cemetery software & further surveying proposal
13. Discussion & Council determination on record destruction
14. Review & discuss any MDC Action(s) needed by Council
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: November 16, 2020.
