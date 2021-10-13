Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, October 18, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Second reading of ordinance #2021-02 for adoption of the new City of Boulder Code Book
2. Discussion & Council determination on Chamber of Commerce’s request to replace sign stand at Veteran’s Park
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on the Planning Board recommendation for the Fuller Addition Major Subdivision Application
2. Discussion & Council determination on resolution #2021-20 adopting amended city limits map & ward designations
3. Discussion & Council determination on Vocational Rehabilitation work experience collaboration
4. Discussion & Council determination on options for future Morrison-Maierle City Engineering Services
5. Discussion & Council determination on Northwest Pipe Fittings quote for utility system software
6. Discussion & Council determination on bulk water sales rates
7. Discussion & Council determination on 11/5/2020 Planning Board recommendation to update 2018 Growth Policy
8. Discussion & Council determination on the BTAC marketing committee 2021 status report & 2022 Work Plan
9. Discussion & Council determination on Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program
10. Discussion & Council determination on ambulance contract with the Department of Transportation and future ambulance direction
11. Discussion & Council determination on destruction of records
12. Discussion & Council determination on destruction of court records
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: November 15, 2021.
