Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, November 16, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Information & update on Well #3
New Business:
1. Discussion & potential action on Ordinance 2016-02 Regulation of Mobile & Modular Homes
2. Discussion on park Christmas lighting festivities
3. Discussion & Council determination on rescinding July 20, 2020 motion to establish a Capital Improvements fund in the General Fund
4. Discussion & action on Sunset Trailer Court utility delinquency
5. Discussion & Council determination on Sterling Codifies Editorial Research & Report
6. Discussion & Council determination on accepting the City Attorney’s resignation
a) Discussion & approval of RFP and deadline for receipt of RFP’s
7. Discussion & Council determination on ACH vendor auto-pay
8. Discussion & possible actions to promote the Boulder logo
9. Discussion & Council determination on comments from the Planning Board on:
a) Yearly review of 2018 Growth Policy
b) Yearly review on 2018 Downtown Master Plan
10. Discussion & Council determination on record destruction
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: December 21, 2020.
