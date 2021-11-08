Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, November 15, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on 11/5/2020 Planning Board recommendation to update the 2018 Growth Policy
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-21 Establishing a fee schedule for copies and research of public records & establishing procedures for requesting public records
2. Discussion & Council determination on updating the October 2016 Employee Policy Manual
3. Discussion & Council determination on Verizon NASPO Agreement
4. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-23 Extending COVID sick leave policy through June 30, 2022
5. Public hearing-Present and discuss final water system Preliminary Engineering Report
6. Discussion & Council determination on Mayor’s appointment of (4) Board of Adjustments members for a 3-year term effective 12/22/2021 through 12/21/2024
7. Update on code enforcement officer position
8. Discussion & Council determination on destruction of records
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: December 20, 2021.
