Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, May 17, 6:30 p.m.
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Information & update on Well #3
2. Public Hearing, 2nd reading, & adoption of Ordinance #2021-01 repealing/amending chapters & sections of Boulder Code
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-04 Establishing utility disconnect & reconnect fees for: a) Delinquent accounts; b) Snowbirds
2. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-05 Establishing a base principal amount in Fund 8010 non-expendable perpetual care
3. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-06 Authorizing the City to utilize storage of digital records as originals of the City’s official records
4. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-07 Adopting the 2019 City Limits Map into the November 2018 Growth Policy
5. Discussion & Council determination on purchasing an excavator from R.S. Giulio
6. Discussion & Council determination on purchasing 2007 & 2011 County vehicles
7. Council discussion & determination on proposed cemetery policy
8. Council discussion & determination of a 3-year appointment to the Police Commission
9. Council discussion & determination on agreement renewals and fees:
a) Jefferson High School Resource Officer
b) Jefferson County Interlocal Agreement for Dispatch Services
c) DPHHS Fire & Police Protection
d) Riverside Facility Fire Protection
10. Discussion & Council determination on revision of ASC&C insurance requirements
11. Overview of the American Rescue Plan Act – Tom Harrington, JLDC
12. Council determination-process for allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding including how to solicit public input on American Rescue Plan Act
13. Discussion & Council determination on record destruction
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: June 21, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.