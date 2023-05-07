Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Finance/Investment Committee; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business: Continuation of 3/20/2023 public hearing & 2nd reading of Ordinance #2023-01 for:
a) repealing & replacing Title 9, Chapter 90 “Animals”
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on renewal of Boyd Andrew 3 yr. Fire Services Agreement
2. Discussion & determination on renewal of Riverside 1 yr. Fire Services Agreement
3. Discussion & determination Dave Schell request for appointment to the Board of Adjustment
4. Discussion & determination on amending language in the Personnel Policy Manual per MMIA’s requirement
5. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2023-04, authorizing Megan McCauley to be an authorized signatory on City of Boulder accounts
6. Discussion & determination of Resolution #2023-05 to Annex Family Dollar and set date & time for Public Hearing
7. Discussion & determination on increasing Warren’s hourly wage by $.50 for becoming a certified water operator
8. Discussion & determination on recognition of “Connie Smith Day” August 27
9. Discussion & possible determination on amendment to the adopted fee schedule for farmer’s market vendor fees and for example, vendors fees at other events at Veterans Park such as music and arts festivals
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: June 19, 2023.
