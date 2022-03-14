Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Life Flight membership for city employees and/or mayor and council members
2. Discussion & determination on call-out hours being flex hours
New Business:
1. Information from the Clerk on MMIA health insurance for FY22/23
2. Discussion & determination on MMIA insurance group coverage limits & plans
3. Discussion & determination on Ambulance non-emergency transport time & lift assists
4. Discussion & determination on preparing a resolution for a charge for restoration of water service per ordinance §55.03 (C)
5. Discussion & determination on appointing council members as liaisons for city departments
6. Discussion & determination on a workshop/date to update city elected official procedures
7. Discussion & determination on hiring a part-time code enforcement officer
a) Recommendation from the mayor
b) Discussion & determination on pay rate
8. Discussion & determination on authority for county GIS department to assign letters/numbers to trailer court lots in conjunction with 911 dispatch
9. Discussion & determination on appointment of Matt Strozewski to the cemetery advisory committee for the remainder Lewis’s term expiring 10/22/2022
10. Discussion & determination on potential modifications to the Boulder Development Fund-Revolving Loan Fund
11. Discussion & determination on participation in Regional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Planning
12. Update from Clerk on volunteer worker’s compensation coverage
13. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: April 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.