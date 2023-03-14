Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Finance/Investment Committee; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business:
New Business:
1. Public Hearing & 2nd Reading of Ordinance #2023-01 for:
a) Repealing & replacing Title 9, Chapter 90 “Animals”
2. Public Hearing, discussion, & determination on Resolution #2023-02-R Establishing a Fee Schedule
3. Discussion & determination on entering into an agreement with Peak Water Services for wastewater treatment plant consulting services
4. Discussion & determination on Clerk/Treasurer job description
5. Discussion & determination of interview and selection procedure for new clerk/treasurer
6. Discussion & determination on MMIA election of health benefits
7. Discussion & determination on expenses for Jack Tretheway/EMS operations including the $7,500 Jefferson County ARPA grant
8. Discussion & determination on utilizing Giulio Disposal to dispose of treatment plant solid waste
9. Discussion & determination on adopting the City of Boulder Investment Policy
10. Discussion & determination on Mountain Alarm Service Agreement for the daycare facility
11. Discussion & possible determination on appointment of Kathy Rux to the Planning Board
12. Discussion & possible determination on contracting with Nittany Grantworks for grant administration on Phase I of the ARPA water project
13. Preliminary FY23/24 budgeting schedule
14. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: April 17, 2023.
