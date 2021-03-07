Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Information & update on Well #3
2. Discussion on affordable housing
3. Information on CDBG-PL-19-01 Contract for Well #3 engineering services
4. Discussion on retaining Morrison-Maierle to prepare the Preliminary Engineering Report for Well #3
5. Discussion & Council determination on police use of City vehicles for travel to gym in Helena
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on a Hold Harmless Agreement with the Kiwanis Foundation of Montana for Centennial Park playground equipment
2. Information on anticipated rate increase for health insurance
3. Discussion & Council determination on continuing with MMIA for Health benefits for FY21/22
4. Discussion & Council determination on MMIA Health Benefits Group Election
5. Discussion & Council determination on CAREs monies expenditures
Audio/visual equipment
EMS protective equipment
Safety barrier in front office
6. Discussion on cemetery responsibilities
7. MDC campus reutilization discussion & action
8. Discussion & Council determination on record destruction
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: April 19, 2021.
