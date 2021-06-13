Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, June 21, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business
New Business:
1. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on contracting County police services
2. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on resolution #2021-09 Intent to Annex Certain Real Property into the City of Boulder
3. Discussion & Council determination to set date for public hearing on annexation & zoning map amendment for the Bullock subdivision
4. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on resolution #2021-08 Establishing Cemetery Rules & Regulations
5. Discussion & Council determination on request from Kiwanis to sell fireworks within City limits
6. Discussion & Council determination on Kiwanis purchasing fireworks on behalf of the City for July 4th Community Fireworks Display
7. Discussion & Council determination on Headwaters Foundation childcare coordinator grant
8. Council discussion & determination on cash back credit card
9. Council discussion & determination on potential additional CAREs fund expenditures
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: July 19, 2021.
