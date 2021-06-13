Boulder City Council Agenda

Monday, June 21, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall

To participate by phone: 760-548-9573

    Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.     

     Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk

     Correspondence

     Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee

     Old Business 

     New Business: 

1. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on contracting County police services

2. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on resolution #2021-09 Intent to Annex Certain Real Property into the City of Boulder

3. Discussion & Council determination to set date for public hearing on annexation & zoning map amendment for the Bullock subdivision

4. Public hearing, discussion & Council determination on resolution #2021-08 Establishing Cemetery Rules & Regulations 

5. Discussion & Council determination on request from Kiwanis to sell fireworks within City limits

6. Discussion & Council determination on Kiwanis purchasing fireworks on behalf of the City for July 4th Community Fireworks Display 

7. Discussion & Council determination on Headwaters Foundation childcare coordinator grant 

8. Council discussion & determination on cash back credit card

9. Council discussion & determination on potential additional CAREs fund expenditures

    Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: July 19, 2021.

