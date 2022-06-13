Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
By phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 315 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Code Enforcement Officer; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Revisit Ordinance Review Timetable & Assignments
2. Discussion & determination on DOJ/DPHHS fire services agreement
3. Discussion & determination on terminating the 2007 Agreement to exchange sewer/water services to Jefferson County Justice Center
4. Discussion & determination on Bloom signage request
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on:
a) Approve or deny Bloom MT’s request for recreational & medicinal marijuana sales
b) If request is approved, rescind Resolution #2019-12 approving a business license for Bloom MT for medical marijuana sales only
c) If approved, adopt Resolution #2022-05 authorizing the issuance of a business license to Bloom, MT for recreational & medicinal marijuana sales
2. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
3. Presentation by DNRC on Floodplain map update
4. Discussion & determination on General Contract for Ambulance Billing Services with Solestone Reimbursement Services
5. Discussion & determination on the purchase of a 2011 Ford F350 Dump Truck with Plow from the State of Montana Surplus
6. Discussion & determination on Kiwanis selling fireworks within city limits
7. Discussion & determination on appointment of fire volunteers Sappington & Hernon
8. Appointment of council member(s), staff, and consultants to review and possibly revise the Annexation Policy
9. Discussion on possibly amending mobile home age and spacing requirements in Ordinance 2016-02
10. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: July 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.