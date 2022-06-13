Boulder City Council Agenda

Monday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall

By phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 315 750 1763

By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763

Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.     

Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Code Enforcement Officer; Clerk

Correspondence

Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board

Old Business: 

1. Revisit Ordinance Review Timetable & Assignments

2. Discussion & determination on DOJ/DPHHS fire services agreement

3. Discussion & determination on terminating the 2007 Agreement to exchange sewer/water services to Jefferson County Justice Center

4. Discussion & determination on Bloom signage request 

New Business: 

1. Discussion & determination on: 

a) Approve or deny Bloom MT’s request for recreational & medicinal marijuana sales

b) If request is approved, rescind Resolution #2019-12 approving a business license for Bloom MT for medical marijuana sales only 

c) If approved, adopt Resolution #2022-05 authorizing the issuance of a business license to Bloom, MT for recreational & medicinal marijuana sales

2. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc. 

3. Presentation by DNRC on Floodplain map update

4. Discussion & determination on General Contract for Ambulance Billing Services with Solestone Reimbursement Services

5. Discussion & determination on the purchase of a 2011 Ford F350 Dump Truck with Plow from the State of Montana Surplus

6. Discussion & determination on Kiwanis selling fireworks within city limits

7. Discussion & determination on appointment of fire volunteers Sappington & Hernon

8. Appointment of council member(s), staff, and consultants to review and possibly revise the Annexation Policy

9. Discussion on possibly amending mobile home age and spacing requirements in Ordinance 2016-02 

10. Approval of City record destruction request 

Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: July 18, 2022.

