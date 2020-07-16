Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing. Masks are encouraged but not required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Second reading of Community Decay, Beautification & Upkeep Ordinance with public comments incorporated
2. Discussion & Council determination on Wildfire Protection Plan
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on public access times to new restrooms & requiring a cleaning deposit
2. Discussion & determination on relocating/removing RV sewer dump
3. Discussion & determination on establishing a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) fund in General Fund Roads & Streets
4. Discussion & determination on Boyd Andrew Fire Service Agreement
5. Discussion & appointment of Finance Committee members
6. Discussion & determination on FY20/21 Interlocal Dispatch Agreement
7. Discussion & possible determination on DIS Technologies proposed phone system-presentation by DIS
8. Public Hearing, Discussion & determination on resolution 2020-03 Establishing Cemetery Fees
9. Discussion & determination on repealing section 3.04.020 Cost for Perpetual Care & 3.04.040 Charges for Graves & Related Services in Ordinance 2006-01
10. Discussion & determination on Sullivan’s petition to vacate and discontinue a portion of Potts Street
11. Discussion & determination on 90% Phase 1Trail Plan
12. Discussion & determination on utility fees at trailer parks
13. Discussion & determination on adoption of job descriptions:
a) Utility Billing Clerk/Office Assistant
b) Accounting Assistant
14. Discussion & determination on Marketing Committee’s recommendations:
a) About the design & placement of an Information Kiosk
b) For submission of a grant application to the Elkhorn Community Foundation to assist with the enhancement of the Information Kiosk
15. Discussion & determination on Great West Engineering consulting agreement for subdivision services
16. Discussion & determination on amending subdivision fees on Exhibit 2 of the Subdivision Regulations
17. Discussion & determination on resolution #2020-08 Establishing a Service Plan for Future Annexations
18. Discussion & determination on Chamber’s use of Veteran’s Park for Farmer’s Market
19. Discussion & determination on UB account 279-05 adjustment
20. Discussion, determination, and Mayor’s appointment of City Attorney McGill for two-year term commencing July 20, 2020
a) Discussion & determination on increasing City Attorney & City Judge’s hourly fee from $150 to $175
21. Discussion & determination on Town Pump retention pond
22. Discussion & determination on MDC transition & related activities action, if any
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: August 17, 2020.
