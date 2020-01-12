Monday, January 21, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney
Reports from Clerk: Statement of Revenue budget vs. actual, December 2019; Statement of Expenditure, budget vs. actual; Cash/Bank Reconciliation; Utility Billing Adjustments; Ambulance Write-offs
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund Board; BTAC; BTAC Health Committee; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
New Business:
1. Discuss medians and schedule public hearings
2. Discussion & Council determination on property claim filed by Edwards, 309 E. 3rd
3. Appoint Police Commissioner for term of 2/29/2020 thru 2/28/2023
a) Letter of Interest received from Rhonda Craft
4. Discussion & Council determination on Planning Board’s review of Draft #3 Subdivision Regulations & Fees
5. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution 2020-01: Adoption of Subdivision Regulations
6. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution 2020-02: Budget Amendment for donations received from July 16, 2019 through December 31, 2019
7. Discussion & Council determination on Sterling recodification information
a) First edition review
b) Determine if resolutions should be included in recodification process
8. Discussion & set February dates for public hearings on proposed Community Decay, Beautification and Upkeep Ordinance
9. Appoint Planning/Zoning Commission/Parks & Recreation citizen member
a) Letter of interest received from Laurence Bagwell
10. Discussion & Council determination on police vehicle lease with Jefferson County
11. Discussion & Council determination on police officer training
12. Discussion & Council determination on hiring Jessica Craft as Pool Mgr.
13. Discussion & Council determination on Blackfoot power usage agreement
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: February 18, 2020.
