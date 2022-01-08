Boulder City Council Agenda
Tuesday, January 18, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Discussion & determination on “call-out” time language to be included in the Employee Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual
2. Scheduling of Council workshop to review Growth Policy update recommendations
New Business:
1. Discussion & appointment of Council President 2022
2. Determination on authorized bank signer to replace Lepley
3. Discussion & selection of city engineer & determination of length of agreement, (can be up to 7 yrs.)
a) Morrison-Maierle, Inc. – 94 points
b) Stahly Engineering – 81 points
c) TD&H Engineering – 77 points
4. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2022-01 to authorize applications to obtain financial assistance for the recommended water system improvements
5. Discussion & determination on applying for CTAP, (Community Technical Assistance Program) grant funds for 20 hrs. of engineering assistance toward planning efforts, (i.e., ARPA application)
6. Discussion & determination on long-term strategy for utilization of childcare building and coordination with ongoing childcare activities
7. Discussion & determination on applying as a registered user with the Motor Vehicle Division to conduct background checks
8. Selection of Council Planning Board member to replace Lepley
9. Approval of volunteer firemen Derrick Edwards & Leon Shupp
10. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: February 22, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.