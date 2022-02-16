Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Discussion & determination on “call-out” time language to be included in the Employee Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual
New Business:
1. Update on MDC master plan project
2. Recognition of Lester Vossler’s 50 yrs. of service on the Fire Department
3. Discussion & determination on city personnel/volunteers Life Flight membership
4. Discussion & approval of Resolution #2022-02 adding Mike Taylor as authorized signer on City accounts
5. Discussion & determination on new ambulance options & amended amount of required match funds
6. Discussion & determination on billing for ambulance stand-by time
7. Discussion & determination on amended plat aggregation & boundary line readjustment for property located on E. Second Ave.
8. Discussion & determination on continuing to participate in the MMIA Employee Benefit Program
9. Discussion & determination on council member to replace Nix on the Cemetery Advisory Board
10. Discussion & determination on Finance/Investment Committee job description
11. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: March 21, 2022.
