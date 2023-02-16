Boulder City Council Agenda
Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Clerk
Correspondence: Ellen Harne resignation letter
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Update on revisions to the Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations variance appeal process
New Business:
1. Public Hearing & 1st Reading of Ordinance #2023-01 for:
a) Repealing & replacing Title 9, Chapter 90 “Animals”; and,
2. Public Hearing & 2nd Reading of Ordinance #2022-02 for:
a) Repealing & replacing Title 15, Chapter 153, Section 12 “Board of Adjustment”; and,
b) Repealing Title 15, Chapter 153, Section 14, “Schedule of Fees” to allow the City Council to adopt, by resolution, a separate and stand-alone fee schedule
3. Discussion & determination on sewer line repair claim at 100 S. Cleveland
4. Discussion & determination on Resignation of City Clerk
a) Hiring city clerk or city administrator (i. See ordinance Title III, § 31.05)
b) Potential of using Westaff for recruiting/advertising
c) Salary range
5. Ambulance District - Grant from Montana Health Care Foundation
a) Update on progress and future direction
b) Authorization to accept and expend grant funds
c) Proposed expenditure of funds and authorization for possible contracted services (pending approval of granting agency)
6. Information & discussion on sheriff’s office enforcing city ordinances
7. Discussion & determination on participating in the 2023-2024 MMIA Employee Benefit Program
8. Discussion & possible determination on dogs in city parks & community outreach efforts
9. Discussion & possible determination on a dog park
10. Discussion & possible determination on Zoom and Zoom usage
11. Discussion & determination on Sweet Pea Sewer & Septic service contract
12. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: March 20, 2023.
