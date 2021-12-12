Boulder City Council Agenda

Monday, December 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall

To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763

By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763

    Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.     

     Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk

     Correspondence

     Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board

     Old Business: 

1. Discussion & Council determination on updating the October 2016 Employee Policy Manual

     New Business: 

1. Administer Oath of Office 

a) Mayor: Russell S. Giulio, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24

b) Council Member Dawson, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24

c) Council Member Lewis, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24

2. Council discussion & determination on Council President 

3. Council discussion & determination on authorized bank signer to replace Lepley

4. Discussion on which council members will review & rate the city engineer Request for Qualifications received

5. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-24 for acceptance of the Preliminary Engineering Report 

6. Review & Discussion on Sudduth report on water rights progress

    Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: December 20, 2021.

