Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, December 20, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on updating the October 2016 Employee Policy Manual
New Business:
1. Administer Oath of Office
a) Mayor: Russell S. Giulio, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24
b) Council Member Dawson, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24
c) Council Member Lewis, term 1/1/21 thru 12/31/24
2. Council discussion & determination on Council President
3. Council discussion & determination on authorized bank signer to replace Lepley
4. Discussion on which council members will review & rate the city engineer Request for Qualifications received
5. Discussion & Council determination on Resolution #2021-24 for acceptance of the Preliminary Engineering Report
6. Review & Discussion on Sudduth report on water rights progress
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: December 20, 2021.
