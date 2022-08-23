Boulder City Council Agenda
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 3:35 am
SPECIAL MEETING: Monday, August 29, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call.
New Business:
1. Public Hearing on intent to develop land contrary to local zoning regulations for proposed animal shelter on city property located at 23 Muskrat Lane, (76-2-406, MCA)
2. Discussion & determination on proposed land development contrary to local zoning regulations for the use of an animal shelter on city property located at 23 Muskrat Lane
3. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
4. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2022-05 Adopting amendment to the FY21/22 budget
5. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2022-06 Adopting certified mill and additional levies for FY22/23
6. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2022-07 Adopting final budget for FY22/23
7. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2022-08 Establishing wages & salaries for City employees for FY22/23 with effective pay period start date of 9/3/2022
8. Discussion & determination on Nittany Grantworks Agreement to prepare & submit a USDA Rural Development Grant Application and assist the City in meeting ARPA start-up conditions
Adjournment.
