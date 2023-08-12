Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, August 21, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Clerk
Correspondence: DNRC Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Payment (RRGL) award
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business:
1. Upddated columbarium contract for signatures
2. Fee Schedule Update
New Business:
1. Discussion and determination of test well contract
2. Discussion & determination on Bear Grass Suites (Lagerquist Family) and Thompson Road
3. Discussion & determination on Kristy Kroll vehicle damage
4. Discussion & determination on closing 2nd Avenue for Connie Smith mural painting on August 27th
5. Discussion & determination on City Prosecution duties delegated to Sam Martin
6. Jan Anderson presents a recommendation to the Mayor for a special commendation to Jim Hedgecock.
7. Jan Anderson presents a recommendation to the City Council about regularly honoring a citizen or group for volunteer efforts to beautify our community.
8. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: Sept. 18, 2023.
