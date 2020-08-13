Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence: Letter from BTAC Marketing Committee
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Boulder Development Fund; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Second reading and adoption of Community Decay, Beautification & Upkeep Ordinance with public comments incorporated
2. Discussion & Council determination on public restroom hours & deposit for uze
New Business:
1. Discussion & Council determination on applying for COVID-19 reimbursement
2. Discussion & Council determination on Town Pump’s right-of-way easement at 102 S. Monroe
3. Discussion & Council determination on MOU with DPHHS for water & sewer fees set to expire on 1/28/2021
4. Discussion & Council determination on J-T engineers Cemetery survey proposal
5. Discussion & Council discussion on boundary relocate for Bullock’s subdivision
6. Discussion & Council determination on resolution #2020-12 amending Personnel Manual dated 10/2016 & adopting policy setting an 86 hr. pay period for police officers
7. Discussion & Council determination on appointing a Subdivision Regulations Administrator
8. Discussion & Council determination on resolution 2020-08 Establishing a Service Plan for Future Annexations
9. Discussion & Council determination on resolution 2020-09 Amending Subdivision Regulations Fee Schedule
10. Discussion & Council determination on resolution 2020-10 Adopting Certified Mill Levy & Additional Levies for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: September 21, 2020.
