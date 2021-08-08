Boulder City Council
SPECIAL MEETING
Thurs., August 17
6:30 p.m. • City Hall
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call
New Business:
1. Overview of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
2. Overview of preliminary plan for Boulder ARPA fund utilization
3. Public hearing on Boulder ARPA fund
