Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.