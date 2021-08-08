Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, August 16, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence: Email from Lori Smith
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business
1. Continuing discussion & possible Council determination on law enforcement agreement with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
2. Discussion & Council determination on water rights services with Ben Sudduth
3. Discussion & Council determination on retaining Nittany GrantWorks for ARPA fund
4. ARPA public hearing discussion
New Business:
1. Resolution #2021-16: A Resolution Declaring Surplus Property Law Enforcement Vehicles & Intent to Sell said Vehicles. City to declare as surplus and sell a 2016 Ford Explorer Utility 4D Police AWD for the sum of $16,975, a 2018 Ford Explorer Utility 4D Police AWD for the sum of $26,600, & a 2011 Ford F150 1/2T Truck for the sum of $5,500 to Jefferson County, Montana. Sold As Is. No Warranty. Total Purchase Price: $49,075.
2. Discussion & determination on GreatWest Engineering Consultant Agreement for City Planning Services
3. Discussion & determination on Morrison-Maierle updating City Limits Map
4. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2021-14 Approving an Amendment to the Final FY20/21 Budget
5. Discussion & determination on Planning Board’s recommendation to secure easements for Phase I of the Boulder River Trail project
6. Discussion & determination on destruction of records
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: September 20, 2021.
