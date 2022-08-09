Boulder City Council Agenda
Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 315 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Code Enforcement Officer; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on signage in Veteran’s Park
2. Discussion of Jefferson County Sheriff’s contract
3. Discussion of Code Enforcement position
4. Review, Discussion, & possible determination on Jefferson County Weed Agreement & Ordinance #2005-02
5. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
6. Discussion & determination on setting a restroom cleaning fee for Farmer’s Market
7. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestionsto the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: September 19, 2022.
