Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Finance/Investment Committee; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business: Continuation of 3/20/2023 public hearing & 2nd reading of Ordinance #2023-01 for:
a) repealing & replacing Title 9, Chapter 90 “Animals”
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2023-03-R Approving subcontracted city prosecutor services
2. Discussion & determination on presenting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office with an amended law enforcement contract
3. Schedule FY23/24 budget meetings with dept. heads: Propose week of May 1, 2023, starting at 4:45 p.m.
4. Discussion & determination on lot line readjustment for Lots 12 through 17, Block 2 of Northrup & Joynes Addition to create lots 13-A, 14-A, 15-A, and 17-A.
5. Discussion & determination on the City of Boulder coordinating with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce & others in a “Welcome to Boulder” program for new residents
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: May 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.