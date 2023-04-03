Boulder City Council
Boulder City Council
Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
By phone: (720) 707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Agenda.
New Business: Discussion & determination on the hiring of a city clerk/treasurer
Adjournment.
