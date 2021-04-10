Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.
Meeting will be open to the public in compliance with social distancing.
Masks are required. To participate by phone: 760-548-9573
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Police; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Committee
Old Business:
1. Information & update on Well #3
2. Council discussion & determination on Day Care, including a possible grant
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Charter Franchise Agreement
2. Public Hearing and 1st reading of Ordinance #2021-01 repealing/amending chapters & sections of Boulder Code
3. Discussion & determination on schedule for additional repeals/amendments of Boulder Code
4. Discussion & determination on retrace certificate of survey, Block 49, Tract B, Sharbono Subdivision, Edgerton Street-Tonna O’Neill
5. Discussion & determination on lot aggregation, Block 41, Lots 40, 41, & 42 on Hauser St. -Keith Gardner
6. Discussion & determination on authorizing the Clerk to pursue a City cashback credit card
7. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2021-02 requesting distribution of BarSAA funds
8. Public Hearing, discussion & determination on Resolution #2021-03 adopting the Cemetery Retracement & Creation of Additional Lots
9. Discussion & possible determination on police gym membership at Boulder facility
10. Discussion & determination on policy for past due utility accounts
a) Discussion & determination on disconnect & reconnect fees for past due accounts to be set by resolution
b) Discussion & determination on snowbird disconnects & reconnects to be set by resolution
11. Discussion & determination on cemetery policy
12. Discussion, review & possible determination on responsibilities for ensuring dog excrement-free City parks
13. Appointment of citizen member to the Planning Board vacancy
14. Discussion & determination on:
a) Date to open restrooms from 8:00-4:30 Monday thru Friday
b) Restroom usage fees including farmer’s market & other comparable organizations
c) If a cleaning deposit will be required
d) Determination of restroom cleaning duties; city personnel or contract for services
15. Discussion & possible determination on CAREs monies for emergency services
16. Schedule budget meeting with dept. heads for week of 5/24/21
17. Discussion & determination on record destruction
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: March 15, 2021.
