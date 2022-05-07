Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, May 16, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 898 9778 0113
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89897780113
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business: None
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on appointment of a council member to the Finance/Investment Committee
2. Discussion & determination on Bloom signage request
3. Discussion & determination on sending Boyd Andrew a 3-year fire services agreement
4. Discussion & determination on Riverside 3-year fire services agreement
5. Discussion & determination on DOJ/DPHHS fire services agreement
6. Discussion & determination on terminating the Interlocal Dispatch Services Agreement with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
7. Discussion & determination on terminating the 2007 Agreement to exchange sewer/water services to Jefferson County Justice Center
8. Discussion & determination on transferring $88,586.74 CARES monies to a Capital Improvement Fund (CIP) fund for a new emergency services building
9. Discussion & determination on 3-year audit & non-audit services agreement with Strom & Associates
10. Discussion & determination on Olsen airport lease
11. Discussion & determination on increasing the Revolving Loan Fund cap to $50,000 and amending the guidelines
12. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
13. Discussion & determination on Planning Board Appointment
Letters of Interest received from: Tim Graff, Joel Schreibman, Richard Workman
14. Discussion & determination on Board of Adjustments Appointment
Letter of Interest received from Richard Workman
14. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: May 16, 2022.
