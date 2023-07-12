Boulder City Council Agenda
Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, July 17, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Clerk
Correspondence: DNRC Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Payment (RRGL) award
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business:
1. Continuation of 3/20/2023 public hearing & 2nd reading of Ordinance #2023 for repealing & replacing Title 9, Chapter 90 “Animals”
2. Fee Schedule Update and Decisions
3. Donation of Columbarium Update
4. MHP Amendable Water Bill Update
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2023-06 BarSAA Funds request
2. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2023-07 Primary Election Waiver
3. Discussion of City Planning Board Recommendation concerning Annexation and Zoning Designation request of Leading Tech LLC (Lot 1 of South Campus Minor Subdivision) and possible determination of approval or denial of request
4. Discussion and determination of lot line adjustment for Bill Crenshaw
5. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Agenda suggestions for next meeting.
