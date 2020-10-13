The Boulder Cemetery Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Join online at zoom.com/join.
Meeting ID: 752 5468 7219
Password: 4F1W9c
For further information, call Rhonda Craft 439-5069.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 2:48 pm
The Boulder Cemetery Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Join online at zoom.com/join.
Meeting ID: 752 5468 7219
Password: 4F1W9c
For further information, call Rhonda Craft 439-5069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.