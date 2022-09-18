Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • September 26, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence — Letter from Cataract Fire
New Business: Grants & Quotes; Member retirements; Review Basin Day; Computer update/Clerk Report; Request to annex parcels into Fire District
Old Business
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall: Grants
Schedule Next Meeting
