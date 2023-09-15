Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • Sept. 18, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business: Fence Fire Department; Ditch in front of Fire Department
Old Business: Annexation of parcels into District; Budget review; AED purchase
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall: Add water spigot in park; Lock on basement door
Schedule Next Meeting
