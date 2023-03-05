Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • March 13, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business: 501c3 status for hall
Old Business: Annexation of parcels into district
Bills
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall: Furnace update & maintenance; add water spigot in park; rental rate review
Schedule Next Meeting: June, 2023
