Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • June 6, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business:
Yearly budget
Purchasing: Equipment; Turn Outs; Jackets
Projects: Power wash and paint exterior of Fire Hall; Insulate interior of Fire Hall; Community Hall furnace project
Old Business: None
Bills: None
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall
Schedule Next Meeting: Quarterly meeting June 20, 6:30 pm
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • June 6, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business:
Yearly budget
Purchasing: Equipment; Turn Outs; Jackets
Projects: Power wash and paint exterior of Fire Hall; Insulate interior of Fire Hall; Community Hall furnace project
Old Business: None
Bills: None
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall
Schedule Next Meeting: Quarterly meeting June 20, 6:30 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.