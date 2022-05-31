Basin Volunteer Fire Department

Board of Trustees Meeting

Basin Community Hall • June 6, 6:30 pm

Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence

New Business: 

Yearly budget

Purchasing: Equipment; Turn Outs; Jackets

Projects: Power wash and paint exterior of Fire Hall; Insulate interior of Fire Hall; Community Hall furnace project

Old Business: None

Bills: None

Fire Department Business

Chief’s Report

Community Hall

Schedule Next Meeting: Quarterly meeting June 20, 6:30 pm

