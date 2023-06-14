Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • June 19, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business: Nominate Susie to Board; Basin Day; Budget; Election of officers
Old Business; Bills
Fire Department Business: Member recruitment
Chief’s Report
Community Hall: Furnace and Hall Utility Discussion – including Rate changes; Masonry Work on Hall; Spigot installation for park
Schedule Next Meeting
