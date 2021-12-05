Basin Volunteer Fire Department
Board of Trustees Meeting
Basin Community Hall • December 13, 6:30 pm
Minutes; Public comment; Correspondence
New Business: VFIS Insurance
Old Business: Quickbooks
Bills
Fire Department Business
Chief’s Report
Community Hall: Furnace
Schedule Next Meeting
