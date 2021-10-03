Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes
Reports: Superintendent; Clerk report
Teacher report: Friday care; Friday lunches; Cross Wave; Ski trips; Play; Halloween party; Ms. Makowski travel party
Custodian report
Committee report
New Business
1.Water Board meetings
2.Custodian position
3. Out of District students
4.Field trips
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes
Next regular meeting: November 3
