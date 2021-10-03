Basin Elementary Board of Trustees 

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 4:30 P.M. 

Basin Elementary School

Announcements and public comment.

Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes

Reports: Superintendent; Clerk report

Teacher report: Friday care; Friday lunches; Cross Wave; Ski trips; Play; Halloween party; Ms. Makowski travel party

Custodian report

Committee report

New Business

1.Water Board meetings

2.Custodian position

3. Out of District students

4.Field trips

Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes

Next regular meeting: November 3

