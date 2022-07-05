Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 5:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes
Superintendent report
Clerk report: Project Contract SchoolHouse IT; Salary Matrix – Certified Staff;2022-2023 Preliminary Budget; Fuel Card – Teaching Staff
Teacher report: Outdoor learning days; Emergency evacuation plan
Custodian report
Committee report
IT report
New Business
1.Water Board
2.Pre-K Program
3.Extra – Curricular Elective
4.Negotiations – Contract for Mrs. Kakuk
5.Discussion on a school vehicle
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Safe Return Plan; Substitutes; Website
Next regular meeting: August 3
