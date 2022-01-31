Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, February 2, 2021, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes
Superintendent report
Clerk report: Call for election; Trustee Bullock up for reelection; Payroll for quarantined employees — COVID days
Teacher report: Calendar; FERPA training; REAP — due in March; No school on Presidents Day, February 21; Safe Return to School Plan; COVID update
Custodian report
Committee report
New Business
1.Teacher evaluations
2. PAX Program — Barb Reiter
3. School Facility Agreement with Jefferson County Election Administrator
4.Discussion School Calendar 2022-23 School Year (Possible 4-day week)
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes; Website
Next regular meeting: February 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.