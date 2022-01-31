Basin Elementary Board of Trustees 

Wednesday, February 2, 2021, 4:30 P.M. 

Basin Elementary School

https://zoom.us/j/94041774450?pwd=cTJqL1JSWmNjWktrbnpJZWJyak90Zz09

 

Announcements and public comment.

Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes

Superintendent report

Clerk report: Call for election; Trustee Bullock up for reelection; Payroll for quarantined employees ­— COVID days

Teacher report: Calendar; FERPA training; REAP — due in March; No school on Presidents Day, February 21; Safe Return to School Plan; COVID update 

Custodian report

Committee report

New Business

1.Teacher evaluations

2. PAX Program — Barb Reiter

3. School Facility Agreement with Jefferson County Election Administrator

4.Discussion School Calendar 2022-23 School Year (Possible 4-day week)

Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes; Website

Next regular meeting: February 2

