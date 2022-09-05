Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims, payroll & timesheets; Approval of minutes
Superintendent report
Clerk report: Budget; COVID Pay; Insurance Policy - vehicles
Teacher report: Outdoor Learnings Days; Library
Custodian report
Committee report: Approval to form Policy Committee
IT report
New Business
1.Summer Position
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Safe Return Plan; Substitutes; Website; School safety
Next regular meeting: October 5
