Basin Elementary Board of Trustees

Wednesday, May 5, 4:30 P.M. 

Basin Elementary School

Announcements and public comment.

Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes

Reports: Superintendent; Clerk; Custodian; Committee

Teacher report: Summer maintenance; Summer duties; Title 1 programming; End of year plan

New Business

1. Employee Contracts / Renewal and Non-Renewal Certified and Classified Staff

2. Insurance/Benefits New Hire

3. Advertise Custodian

Old Business: Trombone/piccolos; 2020-21 calendar; Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Approval of substitutes

Next board meeting scheduled June 2, 2021

