Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, May 5, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes
Reports: Superintendent; Clerk; Custodian; Committee
Teacher report: Summer maintenance; Summer duties; Title 1 programming; End of year plan
New Business
1. Employee Contracts / Renewal and Non-Renewal Certified and Classified Staff
2. Insurance/Benefits New Hire
3. Advertise Custodian
Old Business: Trombone/piccolos; 2020-21 calendar; Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Approval of substitutes
Next board meeting scheduled June 2, 2021
