Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 8:50 am
Wednesday, March 1, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims, payroll & timesheets; Minutes
Superintendent report
Clerk report: Quote from SchoolHouse IT for Security Cameras; Budget
Teacher report; Custodian report; Committee report; IT report
New Business
1. Recommendation for re-hire; Ms. Thomas & Mrs. Kakuk
2. Permissive Levy Resolution
3. Mental Health Services
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Safe Return Plan; Substitutes; Website; School safety; End of year celebration
Next regular meeting: April 5
