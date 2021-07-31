Basin Elementary Board of Trustees 

Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 4:30 P.M. 

Basin Elementary School

 

Announcements and public comment.

Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes

Reports: Superintendent

Clerk report: Title Funding; ESSER Funds; CRISS (Background Check) Audit; Supervising Teacher Contract Increase

Teacher report: CSIP Evaluation and Monitoring; School – Parent Compact; Parent/Family Engagement supported by Title 1 Funds; Back to School BBQ; Picture Day; First Day of School; Calendar Finalization; Love and Logic for New Staff; Homeless Training – Ms. Listoe

Custodian report: Snow removal in winter

Committee reporty: Policy Committee

New Business

1.ESSER II and III Application

2.Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan – Including Mask Recommendations

3.Adoption of 2021-2022 Budget

Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes

Next regular meeting: September 1

