Basin Elementary Board of Trustees
Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 4:30 P.M.
Basin Elementary School
Announcements and public comment.
Consent agenda: Approval of claims & payroll; Approval of minutes
Reports: Superintendent
Clerk report: Title Funding; ESSER Funds; CRISS (Background Check) Audit; Supervising Teacher Contract Increase
Teacher report: CSIP Evaluation and Monitoring; School – Parent Compact; Parent/Family Engagement supported by Title 1 Funds; Back to School BBQ; Picture Day; First Day of School; Calendar Finalization; Love and Logic for New Staff; Homeless Training – Ms. Listoe
Custodian report: Snow removal in winter
Committee reporty: Policy Committee
New Business
1.ESSER II and III Application
2.Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan – Including Mask Recommendations
3.Adoption of 2021-2022 Budget
Old Business: Policy maintenance; Facility maintenance; Substitutes
Next regular meeting: September 1
