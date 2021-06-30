BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING
July 6, 2021, 6:30 P.M.
BasinCommunity Hall
Call to order; Roll call; Review minutes; President’s Report; Water operator reports; Financial statements
Discussion on Projects for the Monies acquired by the County
Discussion on Resolution to decrease current rates billed
Discussion on Purchase of leak detecttor
Discussion on Hire Clerk
Discussion on Ordinances; Discussion of bylaws
Discussion of water restructions
Correspondence; public comment
Next meeting date: August 3, 2021
