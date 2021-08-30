BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING

September 8, 2021, 6:30 P.M.

BasinCommunity Hall

Call to order; Roll call; Board’s report; Grant status

Finances: Computer; Discussion of people who haven’t paid; Committee to address former billing; Pay bills

Discussion on Resolution to decrease current rates billed

Discussion on water restrictions

Operator’s report: Mike Scoville water pressure; Kyle Good hook-up/John Hollis water shut-off

Discuss changing meeting place

Discussion of of prior list of projects for grant

Public comment

Next meeting date: October 14, 2021

