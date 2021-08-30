BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING
September 8, 2021, 6:30 P.M.
BasinCommunity Hall
Call to order; Roll call; Board’s report; Grant status
Finances: Computer; Discussion of people who haven’t paid; Committee to address former billing; Pay bills
Discussion on Resolution to decrease current rates billed
Discussion on water restrictions
Operator’s report: Mike Scoville water pressure; Kyle Good hook-up/John Hollis water shut-off
Discuss changing meeting place
Discussion of of prior list of projects for grant
Public comment
Next meeting date: October 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.