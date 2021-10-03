BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING

October 13, 2021, 6:30 P.M.

Basin Community Hall

Call to order; Roll call

Board’s report: Grant status; Leak detector; Engineering firm; Discussion of prior list of projects for grant

Financial: Pay bills; Forest Service lease; Forgiveness to customers who did not have water

Ordinance & Bylaws

Basin Presbyterian Church water and sewer hook up

Meter-Chang 

Public Comment

Items for the next meeting agenda

Next Regular Meeting: November 11, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.