BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING
October 13, 2021, 6:30 P.M.
Basin Community Hall
Call to order; Roll call
Board’s report: Grant status; Leak detector; Engineering firm; Discussion of prior list of projects for grant
Financial: Pay bills; Forest Service lease; Forgiveness to customers who did not have water
Ordinance & Bylaws
Basin Presbyterian Church water and sewer hook up
Meter-Chang
Public Comment
Items for the next meeting agenda
Next Regular Meeting: November 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.