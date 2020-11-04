November 4, 2020, 6:30 P.M.

Via phone:  1-253-215-8782, meeting ID# 820 4204 7550; password 552639

Via zoom:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82042047550?pwd=SFRVTEJHdzJ1T3hwQU02eHFqZDhNZz09

A computer will be set up for the Zoom meeting at the Community Hall

Call to order; roll call; Approval of minutes

Public comment

Old business: Merry Widow account/metering; Budget; Great West Engineering; Clerk/operator position and salary discussion

Ordinances: Vote to approve as Resolution

New Business: Delinquent accounts; Correspondence; Financial subcommittee; Fencing/Security - Securing the water tank; Replace recirc pump; Rate Structure; Sewer Riser-Chris Evans; Lock Box for bill Payments; Vote on New Board Member; Retaining Wall at 55 Quartz Ave; Vote on Contracting Quartz Ave Pump House Expansion

Reports: Chairperson; Officers; Water operator

Approve bills; Next meeting date

